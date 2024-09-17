Who is Atishi Marlena? Delhi's new CM's educational background, political career and more

AAP leader Atishi Marlena is all set to take over Arvind Kejriwal as the new chief minister of Delhi, as he has decided to step down as the CM of Delhi today.

Arvind Kejriwal proposed her name for the top post, India Today reported, citing sources. The other candidate being considered for the top post was Kailash Gahlot, one of the senior AAP leaders. There will be no deputy Chief Minister this time.

Kejriwal is expected to resign from his post at 04:30 pm after a meeting with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The development comes two days after Kejriwal announced his resignation on September 15.

Early life and education

Atishi, born on June 8, 1981, hails from an academic family in Delhi, with her parents, Vijay Singh and Tripta Wahi, both professors at Delhi University.

Atishi, as she is popularly known, was given the middle name ‘Marlena,’ a blend of the names Marx and Lenin, a reflection of her ideological roots. In 2018, seeking to shift the focus from her family background to her work, she adopted the name Atishi in her public persona.

Her educational journey began in Delhi, where she completed her high school education at Springdales School, Pusa Road. Atishi pursued her undergraduate degree in History from the prestigious St. Stephen's College in 2001.

She advanced her education at Oxford University, earning a master’s degree in History in 2003 on a Chevening scholarship, followed by her time at Magdalen College as a Rhodes scholar in 2005.

Political involvement

Atishi’s political career began in January 2013 when she joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). She played an influential role in policy formulation, particularly drawing from her experiences during the Anti-Corruption Movement in India. Her activism gained prominence during the Jal Satyagraha in Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh, in 2015, where she supported AAP leader Alok Agarwal during the protests and the subsequent legal challenges.

In the lead-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Atishi was appointed the party's in-charge for East Delhi. She contested the elections but faced a significant defeat, coming in third against BJP's Gautam Gambhir, with a loss margin of 4.77 lakh votes.

Rise in Delhi politics

The 2020 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections marked a pivotal moment in her political journey. Contesting from the Kalkaji constituency in South Delhi, Atishi secured victory against BJP candidate Dharambir Singh by a margin of 11,422 votes. This win propelled her to play a prominent role within the Delhi government.

Cabinet appointment and legislative roles

Following her electoral success, Atishi was inducted into the Delhi government as a Cabinet Minister, filling the posts left vacant by the resignations of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyender Jain.

In the 2022-23 period, she served as the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee and was involved with several other committees, including those focused on Women and Child Welfare, Minority Welfare, and Education.

