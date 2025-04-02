Who is Poonam Gupta, the new RBI deputy governor?

Poonam Gupta, currently serving as the Director General of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), was Wednesday appointed the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a three-year term. The appointment fills the vacancy left by Michael Patra, who stepped down from his position in January.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved Gupta’s appointment, marking a significant step in her illustrious career.

Gupta brings in a wealth of experience to her new role at the RBI. Prior to this appointment, she held senior roles at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Washington, DC. Her academic contributions include teaching positions at the Delhi School of Economics and the University of Maryland. Her expertise is further recognised by her involvement in numerous advisory roles, including as a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council.

The government’s decision to appoint Gupta as Deputy Governor has been positively received, given her extensive background in economic research and policy-making. As the Director General of NCAER, India’s largest economic policy think tank, she has been instrumental in shaping economic discourse at a national level. Her past experiences are expected to play a pivotal role in her contributions to the RBI’s monetary policy and economic strategies.

Gupta’s academic credentials are noteworthy. She holds a Master’s degree and a PhD in Economics from the University of Maryland, USA, and an additional Master’s degree from the Delhi School of Economics. In recognition of her research excellence, she was awarded the EXIM Bank prize in 1998 for her PhD research in international economics. Her academic and professional journey underscores her suitability for the Deputy Governor role.

In her new position at the RBI, Gupta will be tasked with addressing pressing economic challenges and contributing to policy frameworks that support India’s economic growth. Her previous role as the RBI Chair Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy further equips her with unique insights into the Reserve Bank’s operations and strategic goals.

Her appointment is likely to strengthen the RBI’s approach to tackling inflation, interest rates, and other monetary challenges while aligning with international best practices.

