'Who signed off on it': Rahul Gandhi questions TCS on electoral Form 6 changes

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“TCS built ERONET and the latest one ECINET. Someone at EC gave them an illegal order to make a change that’s not permitted by law. But TCS went ahead and did it. Who gave them the order? Why was no legal vetting done? Was TCS pressurised to implement the illegal change?” asked a user, while another said, “TCS is merely a project executer. They will do exactly as the client wants, as the client is paying them for their services to deliver exactly as per instructions. There is no question of pressure once a project is taken up. Other Qs are very, very valid.”

The online Form 6 was changed illegally - as the EC's own Commissioners have recorded.



Who at the ECI ordered Tata Consultancy Services to make that change?



Who at TCS signed off on it? And were they pressured into doing it? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 1, 2026

Yet another user said that two commissioners already flagged it as illegal but it still kept running for months before anyone stepped in. “Whether they faced pressure is the one question in there that actually deserves a real answer, not a press release,” said the user, as another stated: "Tata was once synonymous with nation-building. Now, questions are being raised about TCS’s role in changes to the ECI’s online Form 6 that reportedly affected voter registration."

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The furore around Form 6 comes after the Election Commission withdrew the additional Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-related declaration attached to Form 6 in states where the electoral roll revision exercise has been completed.

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The declaration have been removed from the ECINET app and portal as well s the respective Chief Electoral Officer portals.

The Form 6 is the application form used to register as a new voter and get one's name added to the electoral roll. It is generally used by first-time voters who have become eligible to vote, Indian citizens who are ordinarily residing in a constituency but whose name is not already on the electoral roll, and eligible citizens who have shifted to a new place and need to register there, subject to the applicable electoral-roll rules.

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The entire controversy around the ECI came due to a report by The Indian Express that reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders on the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) that they said were issued without their knowledge or recommendation.

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The Opposition INDIA bloc has announced joint 'save democracy' marches in all districts and five major rallies, demanding that future polls be held with ballot paper.