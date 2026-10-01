₹11.42 crore lost in ‘digital arrest’: CBI arrests 2 more in Gujarat scam, here's how the scam trapped the victim

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two more accused in a ₹11.42 crore “digital arrest” fraud case linked to Gujarat, following coordinated searches at 22 locations across 10 states, PTI reported. The action, taken under Operation Chakra‑VI, targets a syndicate that allegedly kept a victim under fake online detention for about three months and compelled large transfers.
According to the CBI, criminals impersonating police officers and officials of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) placed the victim under a so‑called “digital arrest,” controlling their movements and communications through video calls and threats. Over nearly three months, the victim was allegedly forced to transfer ₹11.42 crore into bank accounts controlled by the fraud network.