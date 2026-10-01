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₹11.42 crore lost in ‘digital arrest’: CBI arrests 2 more in Gujarat scam, here's how the scam trapped the victim

₹11.42 crore lost in ‘digital arrest’: CBI arrests 2 more in Gujarat scam, here's how the scam trapped the victim

The CBI has described “digital arrest” scams as a grave threat to citizens, with victims often terrified into compliance by offenders posing as law enforcement and regulators.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 11:27 AM IST
₹11.42 crore lost in ‘digital arrest’: CBI arrests 2 more in Gujarat scam, here's how the scam trapped the victimTwo held by CBI for ₹11.42 cr 'digital arrest' case in Gujarat

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two more accused in a ₹11.42 crore “digital arrest” fraud case linked to Gujarat, following coordinated searches at 22 locations across 10 states, PTI reported. The action, taken under Operation Chakra‑VI, targets a syndicate that allegedly kept a victim under fake online detention for about three months and compelled large transfers.

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According to the CBI, criminals impersonating police officers and officials of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) placed the victim under a so‑called “digital arrest,” controlling their movements and communications through video calls and threats. Over nearly three months, the victim was allegedly forced to transfer ₹11.42 crore into bank accounts controlled by the fraud network.

MUST READ: CBI registers FIR against Reliance Capital & Anil Ambani over ₹2,684-crore LIC loss

New arrests and alleged money trail

The latest arrests are of Himanshu Prasad and Unis Biswas, who the agency says played key roles in receiving, layering and dispersing the proceeds of crime. The CBI alleges they used the bank account of M/s Hexaquest Global Pvt Ltd to receive ₹2.5 crore out of the total ₹11.42 crore defrauded, and then moved the funds across multiple accounts to obscure the money trail.

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During searches, investigators recovered incriminating chats, messages, banking documents, account records and digital devices. These are now being examined forensically to map the wider financial and technological infrastructure supporting arinter‑state “digital arrest” syndicates, the CBI said.

Part of Operation Chakra‑VI

This action is part of a broader push against transnational cyber‑financial fraud. In the past 30 days, across four coordinated cases, the CBI has conducted searches at 142 locations in 22 states and arrested 17 people, aiming to trace proceeds of crime, identify handlers and secure evidence before it can be destroyed, an agency spokesperson said.

ALSO READ: Subhash Chandra booked by CBI in alleged ₹1,322 crore LIC Housing Finance fraud case: Report

The CBI has described “digital arrest” scams as a grave threat to citizens, with victims often terrified into compliance by offenders posing as law enforcement and regulators. The agency indicated that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend remaining members of the network.

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Published on: Oct 1, 2026 11:27 AM IST
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