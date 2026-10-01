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Flydubai incident: PM Modi speaks to Captain Smit Machchhar's wife, parents, say sources

Flydubai incident: PM Modi speaks to Captain Smit Machchhar's wife, parents, say sources

The Prime Minister applauded Captain Smit's bravery, which saved lives of the 174 passengers on board the ill-fated flydubai Dubai-Tel Aviv flight. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 11:04 AM IST
Flydubai incident: PM Modi speaks to Captain Smit Machchhar's wife, parents, say sources The Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed Machchhar, leaving him seriously injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to the wife and parents of Captain Smit Machchhar. The Prime Minister applauded Captain Smit's bravery, which saved lives of the 174 passengers on board the ill-fated flydubai Dubai-Tel Aviv flight.

PM Modi told them that Indian missions are providing all possible assistance to the family and ensuring that the necessary support was extended, the government sources told ANI.

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The flight made an emergency landing at Tabuk airport in northern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after an incident in the cockpit. The Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed Machchhar, leaving him seriously injured.

MUST READ | 'He prevented another 9/11': Netanyahu on flydubai Dubai-Tel Aviv flight passenger who steadied plunging aircraft

Despite his injuries, Smit Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, which allowed passengers an d cabin crew to enter and overpower the attacker. Two other flydubai pilots who were travelling as passengers eventually took control of the aircraft and helped in safe landing.

Previously, PM Modi called him a "hero" whose courage prevented "great tragedy". In a post on X, he wrote, "Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar. Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health.”

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ALSO READ | ‘Capt Smit Machchhar is a hero’: PM Modi salutes Indian pilot who foiled flydubai crash attempt

On Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said Captain Smit Machchhar is in stable condition and receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Tabuk. In a statement, the embassy said that it was closely monitoring the pilot's health in coordination with the Consulate General of India in Jeddah.

“Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah have been following the health condition of Mr Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of Flydubai flight that was diverted to Tabuk today,” the embassy said.

The Embassy added that it is in touch with his family and assured them of continued follow-ups on his health with Saudi authorities and extend all possible assistance for his wellbeing.

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Published on: Oct 1, 2026 11:04 AM IST
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