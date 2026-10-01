Flydubai incident: PM Modi speaks to Captain Smit Machchhar's wife, parents, say sources

The flight made an emergency landing at Tabuk airport in northern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after an incident in the cockpit. The Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed Machchhar, leaving him seriously injured.

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Despite his injuries, Smit Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, which allowed passengers an d cabin crew to enter and overpower the attacker. Two other flydubai pilots who were travelling as passengers eventually took control of the aircraft and helped in safe landing.

Previously, PM Modi called him a "hero" whose courage prevented "great tragedy". In a post on X, he wrote, "Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar. Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health.”

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On Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said Captain Smit Machchhar is in stable condition and receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Tabuk. In a statement, the embassy said that it was closely monitoring the pilot's health in coordination with the Consulate General of India in Jeddah.

“Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah have been following the health condition of Mr Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of Flydubai flight that was diverted to Tabuk today,” the embassy said.

Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah have been following the health condition of Mr Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of Flydubai flight that was diverted to Tabuk today. He is admitted in a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and receiving necessary… — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) September 30, 2026

The Embassy added that it is in touch with his family and assured them of continued follow-ups on his health with Saudi authorities and extend all possible assistance for his wellbeing.