‘Who will be responsible for his security’: Atishi says AAP concerned about Arvind Kejriwal’s safety in ED custody

Arvind Kejriwal arrested: The Aam Aadmi Party is worried about the safety of its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested on Thursday by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy case. Kejriwal has Z+ security cover.

AAP leader Atishi said the party is worried about his security in ED custody. "Being the Chief Minister of Delhi, Kejriwal is given Z+ security. Now he is in ED custody. Who will be responsible for Kejriwal's safety? Who is entering his lock-up in the ED office? The Centre has to answer about his security arrangements there," she said.

Atishi charged that for the first time in India’s democratic history a national party’s chief has been arrested ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. She said that the BJP is fearful of Kejriwal and are making every possible attempt to trample Kejriwal and AAP.

"ED has not been able to produce a single piece of evidence. This shows how fearful the BJP is of Arvind Kejriwal. They know that only one leader can challenge them which is why they are making every attempt to trample Arvind Kejriwal and AAP," the minister added, stressing that Kejriwal is an “ideology” and an “inspiration”.

"He left his Income Tax job to take to the streets to save democracy. You have arrested him to stop him from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls. Many Kejriwals will emerge to save democracy," she said.

The AAP leader accused the ruling BJP of hatching a political conspiracy against Kejriwal and the opposition leaders. She accused BJP of saving leaders facing corruption charges if they join the party. “Hemant Soren is arrested and Congress bank accounts are frozen. This is an attempt to affect elections," the minister said.

Atishi said that the people of Punjab and Delhi will give BJP a befitting reply.

Security has been increased across Delhi, including the ED and BJP offices. The AAP has given a call for nationwide protest against the BJP in the aftermath of the arrest.