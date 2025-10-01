Who will build India’s stealth jet? Adani, HAL, L&T vie for ₹15,000 crore AMCA contract

Seven Indian defense giants, including L&T, HAL, Adani Defence, and Tata Advanced Systems, have entered bids to develop India’s next-generation fighter jets under the Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, according to The Economic Times.

The Defence Ministry is evaluating proposals in what is poised to be India’s largest military R&D initiative to date. A high-level panel led by former DRDO missile scientist A Sivathanu Pillai will scrutinize both technical and commercial aspects before recommending candidates for prototype development.

Bidding companies must demonstrate the ability to absorb the AMCA design and a proven track record in development, manufacturing, systems integration, and flight testing. Also in the fray is Kalyani Strategic Systems, among others.

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) had issued an expression of interest (EoI) in June, targeting Indian firms capable of producing fighter aircraft within eight years. The AMCA programme aims to deliver a fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, incorporating artificial intelligence, unmanned teaming, and long-range targeting systems.

Rs 15,000 crore has been allocated for prototype development. The final contract, expected to be awarded after successful prototype validation, could be worth several lakh crore rupees, said officials familiar with the matter.

The first batch will include 120 aircraft, with deliveries targeted by 2035. Over time, more advanced variants will be developed, potentially making the AMCA the backbone of India’s air power through the 2040s.

Under the competitive model, private sector entrants are directly challenging state-run stalwarts like Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). The project represents a strategic shift in India’s defense procurement, aiming to reduce reliance on foreign platforms and build indigenous manufacturing capabilities at scale.