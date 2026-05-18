Why Adani has sought approvals for power nuclear projects

Adani Power has finalised greenfield sites for the nuclear power plants and is in process of getting all necessary approvals from authorities, said S.B. Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power Ltd.

In February this year, Adani Power has constituted Adani Atomic Energy Limited, a new atomic energy unit, to generate, transmit, and distribute electric power derived from nuclear or atomic energy. It is incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of the company with an initial investment of Rs 5 lakh.

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The government is still working on the implementation framework post the passage of the SHANTI Act allowing private sector investment in the civil nuclear projects.

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Khyalia said that the company is getting ready as and when the rules come, it will give clarity on the type, size and capacity to proceed.

“So far, the government of India has not notified the rules. So, once we get the rules from the government of India, then only can we elaborate on this. At this stage, we are only preparing ourselves,” he said during company Q4FY26 earnings call.

He further explained that the company is identifying the sites for the nuclear power projects.

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“Wherever we have the sites already, we are applying for the necessary approvals. So, we are preparing ourselves, waiting for the opportunity as and when the rules come, so that we can move fast,” he said.

The company is identifying new sites and will not use the existing thermal sites, as being explored by some other corporate groups.