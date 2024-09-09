'Why delay of 14 hours in filing FIR?' Chief Justice DY Chandrachud pulls up Mamata Banerjee-led WB govt over RG Kar case, asks protesting docs to go back to work

The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on the beleaguered West Bengal government for its handling of the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, pointing out a significant delay in registering the FIR.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud, heading the bench along with Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, noted that there was a "clear delay of at least 14 hours" in the filing of the FIR, which raised serious concerns about the investigation process.

During the hearing, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) updated the court, informing it of its decision to resend the crime scene samples to AIIMS and Central Forensic Sciences Labs (CFSL) for further analysis. This move comes amidst growing scrutiny of the state's investigative process and the delay in filing the FIR.

The RG Kar case has sparked protests across West Bengal, with doctors across many medical colleges refusing to go to work unless the issue of their safety and security has been addressed.

The court, in fact, while perusing the CBI’s status report, addressed the ongoing healthcare crisis in the state. The Chief Justice urged the West Bengal government to take immediate steps to restore confidence among the doctors. He directed that district collectors and superintendents of police ensure the creation of secure working conditions, including the installation of CCTV cameras and the provision of restrooms for male and female doctors.

The Supreme Court has also urged protesting junior doctors to return to work, emphasizing that doing so by 5 p.m. on Tuesday would help “create a sense of confidence.” The bench assured the doctors that no adverse action would be taken against them if they resumed their duties within this timeframe. However, the court warned that continued absence from work, despite the facilities being provided, could result in potential consequences in the future.

The Supreme Court also ordered the immediate removal of all photographs of the victim from social media platforms, emphasising the need to protect the dignity of the deceased.

CJI Chandrachud asked the CBI to submit a fresh status report by next week, with the matter scheduled for a further hearing on September 17. The court is seeking clarification on the exact time of the victim’s death, noting discrepancies in the investigation, including an ‘unnatural death’ entry made thereafter.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the West Bengal government, also addressed the court, revealing that 23 people had died as a result of the ongoing strike by resident doctors. He expressed concerns over the severe impact on the state’s healthcare system due to the crisis.