Why is everyone talking about Jaipur Polo Grounds? Its 100-year legacy explained

On June 14, the Centre took physical possession of the over 15-acre Jaipur Polo Grounds in Delhi's Race Course area after the Indian Polo Association (IPA) failed to get a court stay. The Centre took possession of the elite venue after a sessions court on Friday refused to grant a stay on the execution of the eviction order passed on May 20.

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The court said that the 15.20 acres of Jaipur Polo Grounds will be used "for a larger public purpose and benefit" by the Centre, but didn't give any specific details on the purpose or benefit.

Cut to the early 20th century, when polo was among the most prestigious sports. The Jaipur Polo Grounds were built on the land gifted by the erstwhile Maharaja of Jaipur around the 1930s to support polo activities in Delhi.

In 1933, the Jaipur Polo team achieved an extraordinary feat by winning all major tournaments they participated in during their tour to England, including the prestigious Open Championship.

The team held the Polo Crown for 9 straight years in India, establishing its dominance in the sport.

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After Independence, the administration of the elite property shifted to the IPA. The elite venue evolved into the headquarters of organised polo in India, becoming closely involved with the IPA.

In 1957, the Indian Polo team, including Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II, won the World Cup Polo and strengthened its position as one of the best polo teams worldwide. Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II had a state-of-the-art polo ground built in Jaipur, which served as the training ground for the Jaipur Polo Team.

The matches resumed at the elite venue in October every year after the season starts in August at the Bengaluru polo ground. During the season, 300-400 people used to come to watch the games. The last polo match played on the property took place between Jindal Panthers and Jaipur Achievers on March 29.

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The venue has also been witness to Pataudi Cup matches, equestrian events, Asian Games competitions, as well as celebrity appearances including Shah Rukh Khan and Shilpa Shetty.

Besides preserving polo and conducting other tournaments, it also functions as one of central Delhi's important green buffers.

The Centre took over the Jaipur Polo Grounds after the government claimed that the IPA is an unauthorised occupant under the Public Premises Act. The IPA said that its occupation is backed by historical legitimacy and continuity.