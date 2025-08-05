‘Why is he taking out his frustration on India’: Kanwal Sibal on Trump’s latest tariff threats

If US President Donald Trump is so concerned about Russia’s war on Ukraine, he should have the courage to attack them militarily, said career diplomat and former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal. This comes after Trump threatened additional tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, which he says is instrumental in financing Moscow’s war against Kyiv.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“What has India importing oil from Russia anything to do with punishing India with higher tariffs? If Trump is so concerned about Russia killing Ukrainians the US should show the courage to attack Russia militarily to end the killing rather than in a cowardly manner try to shoot Russia from India’s shoulders. Why is he taking out his frustration on India and talking down at India in such an offensive manner?” he asked.

Sibal quoted a post by advisor and Asia expert, Evan A Feigenbaum, who said that folks can try to salvage the situation by talking about US’ “deep ties” with India and between its societies as a mitigating factor but US and China have that too. “Trust matters,” he said.

Advertisement

What has India importing oil from Russia anything to do with punishing India with higher tariffs?



If Trump is so concerned about Russia killing Ukrainians the US should show the courage to attack Russia militarily to end the killing rather than in a cowardly manner try to… https://t.co/v7HxcTqI96 — Kanwal Sibal (@KanwalSibal) August 4, 2025

On Monday, Trump stated, "India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many Ukrainians are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA," Trump wrote.

In response, India expressed discontent, labelling the trade measures as "unjustified and unreasonable." The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted, "India has been targeted by the United States and the European Union for importing oil from Russia after the Ukraine conflict began."

Advertisement

The MEA argued that the US initially supported India's imports from Russia, stating, "The United States at that time actively encouraged such imports by India for strengthening global energy markets stability." India said that its imports "are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer."

New Delhi said while its actions are driven by necessity due to the global market situation, the EU and US are doing the same without any compulsion. The MEA pointed out, "It is revealing that the very nations criticising India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia." Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India's energy decisions are "based on the price at which oil is available in the international market and depending on the global situation."

India's oil imports from Russia have increased significantly since the Ukraine conflict began, with Russia becoming India's top oil supplier. The International Energy Agency reported that 70% of Russia's crude exports were directed towards India in 2024.

Highlighting the trade dynamics, the MEA cited the European Union's record imports of LNG in 2024 and continued US imports of Russian uranium and palladium. The MEA asserted, "In this background, the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable. Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security."