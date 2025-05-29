'Why should we promise something that can't be delivered?': IAF chief A P Singh flags production delays, cites Tejas

India's Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Thursday flagged delays in major defence procurement projects. Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit, he said that timelines are a big issue when it comes to defence projects.

To substantiate his point, he cited cases of delayed defence system procurement projects, especially those involving indigenous projects.

"Many times, we know while signing contracts that those systems will never come. Timelines are a big issue. Not a single project I can think of is completed on time. Why should we promise something that cannot be achieved?" the Air Force Chief asked in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Citing the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), he said that the deliveries of the Tejas Mk1A fighter jet continued to remain stalled, with none of the 83 ordered aircraft delivered so far.

Deliveries of the Tejas Mk1A fighter jet are covered under a ₹48,000 crore contract with Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) signed in February 2021. Previously, delivery was scheduled to begin in March 2024.

Furthermore, he said that delays have impacted several significant projects, including the Tejas.

"Deliveries of Tejas Mk1 are delayed. The prototype of Tejas Mk2 is yet to roll out. There is no prototype yet of the stealth AMCA fighter," Air Chief Marshal Singh said.

The remarks come as the IAF is advocating for faster indigenisation and domestic capability under the government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

"We have to be now-ready to be future-ready. In 10 years, we will have more output from industry, but what we need today, we need today. We need to quickly get our act together," he said. "Wars are won by empowering our forces."

This, however, is not the first time that the Air Chief has flagged delays in India's defence production. In February last year, the IAF chief could be heard saying that he was "just not confident" of HAL.

"I can tell you what our requirements and worries are," he was heard saying in a viral video. "I was promised that when I come here in February, 11 Tejas Mk1As would be ready. And not a single one is ready. We all have worked there (in HAL). But I find that HAL is just not in mission mode."

In October 2024, he said that India was once ahead of China in military technology but had fallen behind since.