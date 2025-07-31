'Why this VVVVIP TREATMENT?': Analyst after Ashwini Vaishnaw confirms exclusive Railways portal for Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs

Political Analyst Tehseen Poonawalla has raised questions over what he calls “VVVVIP treatment” being extended to India’s elected representatives, following the announcement of an exclusive online train ticket booking portal for Members of Parliament (MPs).

Poonawalla’s remarks came in response to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's confirmation in the Lok Sabha on July 24 that the ministry is developing an exclusive online platform to enable both sitting and former MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to book reserved train tickets online.

Reacting on social media platform X, Poonawalla wrote: “Why don’t government and babus send their kids or family to government hospitals or schools? Why this VVVVIP TREATMENT?”

Why don't government and babus send their kids or family to government hospitals or schools ? Why this VVVVIP TREATMENT ? https://t.co/EPwrN6OE44 — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) July 29, 2025

The post has drawn wide attention online, with many users echoing his sentiments.

Among those reposted by Poonawalla was a user who commented, “Because we have an elite democracy." Another user remarked: “Unnecessary waste of resources. There’s hardly any MP that travels by train. Even if they did, they should use the same route of booking tickets like the common man does.”

In a written reply to Congress MP M.K. Raghavan’s question, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated: “The development of software for booking reserved tickets online by sitting as well as former Parliamentarians has been taken up. This will facilitate them to book/cancel the ticket online as per their convenience.”

The platform, being built by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), will operate independently of the public IRCTC system and will allow MPs to manage bookings digitally for themselves, their staff, and accompanying persons. Key features include travel history tracking, auto-fill preferences, and a simplified reservation and cancellation process.

As per current entitlements, MPs are permitted to travel in First Class AC or Executive Class, with their spouse, across any part of the country. Additionally, they are eligible for a free AC Two-Tier pass for one accompanying person. The spouse is also entitled to unlimited free travel between the hometown and Delhi in AC First/Executive Class, regardless of whether Parliament is in session.

While the Railways maintains that the initiative will enhance administrative convenience and official travel planning, critics argue that such steps further separate the political elite from the public, who often struggle with access to basic services.