'A country that hosts, celebrates UNSC-sanctioned terrorists': India attacks Pakistan at UN HRC session for J&K mention

Anupama Singh, India's First Secretary at the UN Human Rights Council (HRC), gave a solid response to Pakistan, stating that the nation which has institutionalised the persecution of minorities and has an abysmal record vis-a-vis human rights has no right to comment on India. She was speaking at the 55th Regular Session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi raised the country's concern regarding alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir at the recent UN HRC session. He further urged the HRC to maintain vigilance over the situation in J&K and to produce a third Kashmir report as part of its preventive mandate.

Countering Pakistan's remarks about Jammu and Kashmir, Anupama Singh said that India cannot respond to a country that is soaked in red. "We cannot pay any further attention to a country that speaks while being soaked in red- the red of the bloodshed from the terrorism it sponsors around the world; the red of its debt-riddled national balance sheets; and the red of the shame of its own people feel for their government having failed to serve their actual interests," she said.

Furthermore, she affirmed that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of India, and Pakistan has no ground to comment on India's internal affairs. She highlighted Pakistan's human rights record and the systemic persecution of its minorities.

"A country that has institutionalised the systemic persecution of its own minorities and has a truly abysmal human rights record, commenting on India which is demonstrably making great strides in achieving economic progress and social justice, is not merely ironical but perverse."

The First Secretary also mentioned the incident of 2023 where 19 churches and 89 Christian houses were burnt down in Jaranwala city, Pakistan. She criticised Pakistan's support towards terrorism and its failure to serve the interests of its citizens.

"A country that hosts and even celebrates UNSC-sanctioned terrorists, commenting on India whose pluralist ethos and democratic credentials are exemplars for the world, is a contrast for everyone to see," she underlined.

The UN Human Rights Council session is taking place from February 26 to April 5. Last year, India had emphasized the need for an environment free of terror for normal ties with Pakistan.

In May last year, Jaishankar took a jibe at Pakistan's depleting credibility. While speaking to reporters after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet, Jaishankar said that Pakistan's credibility is depleting faster than even its forex reserves. He also hit out at the then Pakistani foreign minster Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, calling him a "promoter, justifier, and a spokesperson of a terror industry."

Pakistan is currently facing economic challenges such as low forex reserves, high inflation, and currency depreciation.Pakistan has managed to avoid potential default due to the support of international donors and friendly countries.

(With ANI inputs)