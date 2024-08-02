'Will continue to hold people of India in our thoughts': Biden on Wayanad landslides as death toll crosses 300

US President Joe Biden on Friday extended his condolences to all those affected by the landslides in Kerala's Wayanad, that have claimed 308 lives so far. Biden also backed the Indian Armed Forces and disaster management teams for their rescue and relief efforts.

Drone-based radar to find the survivors will also be conducted to help with the ongoing rescue operations. More than 200 people suffered injuries as rescue efforts were hampered due to rugged terrain and a shortage of equipment and heavy equipment.

Meanwhile, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said in an interview that the extent of damage caused by the landslides is not yet known. He also said that the rescue teams have not yet reached the first settlement that was impacted.

He said that the bodies recovered so far are mostly from a village which got destroyed because the river Chaliyar changed its course.

"The river changed its course because of the landslides and ravaged a village. These bodies have been recovered from that village. But we have not been able to reach the first village which has been ravaged by the landslide," he told NDTV.

He added that the village was cut off after a bridge leading to it was washed away. In order to ramp up the ongoing rescue and relief operations, 40 teams of personnel will divide the search areas into six zones to carry out the relief efforts.

The first zone is Attamala and Aaranmala, the second is Mundakkai, the third is Punjirimattam, the fourth is Vellarmala Village Road, the fifth is GVHSS Vellarmala and the sixth zone is downstream of the Chaliyar river. Police personnel from 8 police stations surrounding the river and locals who are experts in swimming will also participate in the searches.

A parallel search will also be conducted using a helicopter. A total of 25 ambulances will cross the Bailey Bridge, which was constructed by the Indian Army in record time to Mundakkai. A drone-based radar will also arrive from Delhi on Saturday. Coast Guard, Navy and Forest Department officials will conduct searches along the banks of the Chaliyar river and other places where bodies are likely to have washed up.