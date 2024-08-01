'This is a national disaster for sure': Rahul Gandhi after visiting landslides-hit Wayanad

Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited the landslide that hit Wayanad today after the disaster in the state claimed over 170 lives. Rahul Gandhi , the MP from Wayanad that, has been devastated by landslides.

After assessing the situation on the ground, Rahul Gandhi referred to the situation as a national disaster.

"To me this is a national disaster for sure," he said. Emphasising on severity of the situation and massive loss of life, he added, "It is quite a painful experience to see how many people have lost family members and houses."

The Congress leaders reached the spot, and then left for the Community Health Centre in Meppadi, said party sources. They are scheduled to go to Dr Moopen's Medical College and two relief camps at Meppadi.

Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains hit Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha hamlets in the early hours of Tuesday.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were accompanied by AICC general secretary and Alappuzha MP K C Venugopal.

Gandhi and Vadra landed at Kannur airport at 9.30 am and then travelled to Wayanad by road.

Gandhi had won the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 general elections, as well as this year’s. However, he had also won from the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, and gave up the Wayanad seat. Priyanka Gandhi is expected to contest from the seat when the by-election is held here.

On the other hand, West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee lamented on the loss of lives in the district and called it a "grave disaster."

Banerjee said two Trinamool Congress MPs, Saket Gokhale and Sushmita Dev, would travel to the affected areas in the southern state to provide assistance and support to the families impacted by the disaster.

In a post on X, she said, "We are greatly perturbed by the news of the Wayanad landslides in Kerala. It is really a grave disaster. On humanitarian grounds, we are sending a team of two of our MPs, Saket Gokhale & Sushmita Dev, to visit the affected areas."

The CM said the MPs will stay there for two days and extend full assistance and cooperation for the well-being of the suffering families.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday that the rescue mission in the landslide-hit Mundakkai region may take a few more days. He appointed a cabinet sub-committee of four ministers to coordinate the rescue efforts. The ministers will camp in Wayanad.

(With PTI inputs)