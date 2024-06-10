'Will make PMO centre of service': PM Modi's first address after taking oath for record 3rd term

A day after taking over as the PM for the record third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed officials in his office and said his endeavour from the beginning has been that the Prime Minister's Office should become an institution of service and the People's PMO.

"10 years ago the image in our country was that PMO is a power centre, a very big power centre and I was not born for power. I do not think of acquiring power. For me, it is neither my wish nor my path that PMO should become a power centre. The steps we have taken since 2014, we have tried to develop it as a catalytic agent. PMO should be people's PMO and it cannot be Modi's PMO," he said.

मेरा शुरू से प्रयास रहा है कि PMO सेवा का अधिष्ठान और People’s PMO बने। pic.twitter.com/MtOCM3NFOu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2024

Prime Minister Modi also said that the government means new energy of strength, dedication, and resolve. "We are not those people for whom office starts at this time and ends at this time. We are not those people, we are not bound by time, we have no limits to our thinking, and we have no criteria for our efforts. Those who are beyond this are my team and the country trusts that team."

"We have one goal, which is nation first, one motivation, 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047; my every moment is for the country...I invite all those who are willing to dedicate themselves to realising the resolve of a developed India," the Prime Minister said, adding that they have to take the country to places where no one else has reached.

He also hailed the officials at the PMO. "This election result has put a stamp on your efforts...if anyone deserves credit for this victory that is the government employees, who dedicated themselves to a vision," he said.

"When it comes to the Government, it is not just Modi alone, thousands of minds that are connected to him, thousands of brains that are working on this, thousands of arms that are working on this - as a result of this grand form, even the common man gets to meet its capabilities," he said.