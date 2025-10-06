Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj, vowed to take strong action against corrupt politicians and officers if his party comes to power in Bihar. He highlighted widespread corruption at the ground level and made it clear that corrupt officials would face prosecution and asset seizures under Jan Suraaj.

Advertisement

"People are telling me that Rs 2,500 is being charged for ration cards, Rs 10,000 for land records. If this money is being taken at lower levels, someone is taking money at higher positions. If an Anchal Adhikari (Block Officer) is taking Rs 10,000 as a bribe for land records...they say they have paid Rs 50 lakh for their posting," Kishor said in an interview with TV9.

If Jan Suraaj comes to power, he added, a new law would be enacted within 7 to 10 days of taking office. This law would create new trial courts to investigate and prosecute the top 100 corrupt leaders and officials in Bihar. The goal would be to confiscate the assets that were allegedly obtained through corruption, the former political strategist said.

Advertisement

"We are not saying that we will come and send everyone to jail, but there must be action against those who have looted Bihar. If the Jan Suraaj comes to power, we will investigate the facts and ensure that those responsible are prosecuted," said Kishor. He also stressed that Jan Suraaj would be focused on bringing transparency and justice to the state. For Kishor, corruption and governance failures are major issues that need to be addressed first, before moving on to other tasks.

"We will focus on the most important issues - education, employment, and infrastructure. We have a detailed blueprint for these areas. Our five-point program will clearly outline how we will address these issues," Kishor added.

When asked whether his government would tackle VIP culture in Bihar, Kishor was quick to dismiss it as not being a significant issue. "We are not promising this. It (VIP culture) is not the real issue in Bihar. The actual issues are education, migration, corruption, flood management, women's employment, and pensions for senior citizens. People don't care which vehicle the Chief Minister is using; they care about their children leaving the state for jobs," Kishor explained.

Advertisement

He acknowledged that Bihar's youth often leave the state in search of employment opportunities, and promised that his government would prioritise local employment and education to keep them from migrating. His vision for Jan Suraaj centers on creating job opportunities in Bihar, reducing migration, and improving education standards in the state.

Bihar will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, and results will be announced on November 14.

