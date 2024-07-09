'Will the illegal CM or home minister answer on...': Aaditya Thackeray targets Eknath Shinde on delay in arrest of BMW hit-and-run accused Mihir Shah

Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has openly criticized Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his handling of the BMW hit-and-run case involving Mihir Rajesh Shah. In a strongly worded post on social media platform X, Thackeray accused Shinde of using grandstanding tactics to divert public attention from the failure to arrest the accused.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning when Mihir Rajesh Shah, 24, allegedly hit a scooter carrying Pradeep and Kaveri Nakhwa, resulting in Kaveri's tragic death. Since the accident, Mihir Shah has been absconding, leading to widespread outrage and demands for justice.

In his post, Thackeray stated, "The illegal CM must stop the grandstanding to divert attention from the hit-and-run case. It is clear, the accused, Mihir Rajesh Shah, must be caught and brought to justice." He criticized Shinde's public statements and directives to the police as mere eyewash, designed to create a false impression of concern and action.

Thackeray further questioned the effectiveness of the state's surveillance and intelligence apparatus, highlighting the failure to apprehend Shah despite the extensive network of CCTV cameras and intelligence resources at the government's disposal. "With all the CCTV cameras and intelligence network in place, can’t they catch the accused in 48 hours?" Thackeray asked, expressing his frustration at the lack of progress in the investigation.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also called on Chief Minister Shinde and Home Minister Amit Shah to provide answers for the failure to locate and arrest Mihir Shah. "Will either the illegal CM or the Home Minister answer on why they’ve failed to locate and arrest the accused?" Thackeray wrote, demanding accountability from the state's highest officials.

Thackeray also raised critical questions about the competence of the Home Department, the effectiveness of the CCTV surveillance system, and the potential influence of political connections in delaying the arrest. "Is it the failure of the Home Dept? Or the CCTV? Or simply the political connections that are delaying the arrest?" he asked, suggesting that political interference may be hindering the investigation.