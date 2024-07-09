Mumbai BMW hit-and-run victim's husband recounts ordeal: 'Tried to stop car by banging bonnet'

Pradeep Liladhar Nakhva, the husband of 45-year old Kaveri Nakhva who was killed in a BMW hit-and-run incident in Worli on Monday, said that he tried to stop the car by banging on the bonnet but the driver did not stop the car.

The couple were coming back from the Crawford Market on Monday morning when their scooter was hit from behind by a speeding BMW. Recounting the day of the harrowing incident, the husband further said that they were riding at a speed of 30-35 kmph when the speeding luxury vehicle hit them from behind.

He added that due to the impact of the crash, they landed on the bonnet of the car. "The driver pressed the brake, causing me to fall off, but my wife was trapped under the front wheel. I tried to stop the car by banging the bonnet, but the driver did not stop and dragged my wife towards the west end of the sea link," Nakhva told news agency PTI.

He demanded harsh punishment for 24-year-old Mihir Shah, son of Shinde Sena leader Rajesh Shah, who was driving the car. Ever since the incident came to light, the accused has been absconding.

Moreover, in a moment of rage, Nakhva said that he will "drag the driver" in the same way that his wife was "dragged". He said his wife could have been alive today had the driver pulled the brakes in time.

The Mumbai Police has arrested Rajesh Shah, who was released by a Mumbai court a day after being arrested on a bail bond of Rs 15,000. As per police officials, the BMW was registered in the Shinde Sena leader's name.

The police said that the woman was dragged for over 2 kms. She was taken to the hospital immediately after the accident. The woman was pronounced dead upon arrival by the doctors.

The police also suspects that Mihir Shah was intoxicated at the time of the incident. He was partying with his friends at the Voice Global Tapas Bar in Juhu at 11 pm, India Today reported citing the bar owner. The bar owner said that all of them had a beer each, expect Mihir who had a Red Bull.

The police has taken the CCTV footage from the bar and all the other required information, the owner said. "Mihir Shah's bill was Rs 18,730, which his friend paid. Mihir's ID card was checked before entry," the owner added.