‘Will US not allow India to develop?’ Chinese media hits back at ‘China mistake’ remark on India

Chinese state media has criticised remarks from a senior US official suggesting that Washington would avoid repeating the “mistakes” it made with China while deepening economic ties with India.

In a post on X (formally twitter), the Chinese newspaper Global Times questioned the logic behind the statement, writing: “The claim that the US won’t allow India to become a rival like China sounds odd. Does it imply that China’s rise happened because the US allowed it? Or that the US will not allow India to develop? The logic is puzzling.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

The comments came after US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau addressed India’s Raisina Dialogue 2026, where he signalled caution in ongoing trade negotiations between Washington and New Delhi. Landau said the United States would not repeat the “same mistakes” it made with China two decades ago, when economic engagement helped Beijing emerge as a major global competitor.

“We are excited about the trade deal that is almost at the finish line now, and I think that can be the basis for really unlocking almost limitless potential,” Landau said. However, he added that India should understand that Washington would act carefully to protect its own economic interests.

“India should understand that we are not going to make the same mistakes with India that we made with China 20 years ago… then the next thing we know, you are beating us in a lot of commercial things,” he said.

Advertisement

Landau emphasised that the US government must remain accountable to its citizens, just as India’s leadership must answer to its own people. He also offered U.S. cooperation to help India address both short- and long-term energy challenges, particularly amid supply disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East.