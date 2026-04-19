David vs Goliath: Marketing lessons from Iran's war strategy against the US

On 28 February 2026, when the United States and Israel stunned the world with their scathing air strikes on Iran’s military and government sites and killed the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, it was believed that the war would be a short one with Iran capitulating soon before the military might of the US.

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Close to eight weeks later, it is anything but that.

Not only has Iran been able to inflict major casualties on the US, Israel, and their allies in the Middle East, but it has also brought the United States to the negotiating table, with the larger world convinced that President Trump and the US have lost the war.

Drawing parallels from the Biblical David versus Goliath battle, Iran’s vantage position over the US has many lessons for powerful legacy consumer brands struggling to keep control over smaller, insurgent, challenger brands.

This is not new in the marketing playbook. As far back as the 1980s, Apple Computers came from behind to dislodge the market leader at that time, IBM, and Avis, the challenger in the car rental space, took on the might of Hertz.

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In India, the battle between Nirma and Hindustan Lever in soaps (Surf), Amul and Kwality in ice creams, Dabur Red and Colgate in toothpastes, and Thums Up and Coca-Cola are all stories of marketing folklore.

In the past, Ramesh Chauhan of the Parle group has been accused of having used unfair guerrilla marketing tactics to overpower multinational beverages giants in the soft drinks and mineral water categories.

Says Rahul Mishra, professor of strategy, IILM Institute of Higher Education, New Delhi, “Iran, like smaller and newer consumer brands, has found chinks in the armour of the United States. The asymmetric warfare through drones and missiles has been able to inflict much damage. Brands like Patanjali (personal care) and Dabur (Real fruit juices) have found the niche to fight Hindustan Unilever and PepsiCo (Tropicana)."

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New wave of disruptor brands

If Nirma, Amul, and Thums Up were the Davids of the eighties and nineties, those in recent years are Mamaearth (personal care), boAT (audio wearables), Zerodha (securities), PhysicsWallah (education coaching), Lenskart (optical retail), and Ather Energy (two-wheelers).

Each of them has made inroads into the market shares and brand presence of traditional, legacy brands.

Mamaearth took on the might of Hindustan Unilever and Procter and Gamble by positioning its products as "toxin-free"; boAT identified itself as a youth product; Zerodha used a discount-broker model and clean UX; and PhysicsWallah caught the imagination of the young, ambitious generation by starting as a low-cost Youtube channel and then transforming itself as an affordable edtech platform carving out market presence from legacy coaching institutes like Brilliant Tutorials and Aakash/Byju’s.

On the other hand, Ather Energy moved a step ahead of Bajaj Auto and Hero two-wheelers through its clean energy products and appealing product design. Disruptor brands redefine the game, create distribution asymmetry by being digital-first, are more informal in their relationship with their customers, and are nimble in the marketplace.

Says Sapna Popli, professor of marketing, IMT Ghaziabad, "India's new consumer brands like Lenskart and Mamaearth, and many more, are thriving as Davids in the marketplace because the 'rules of scale' have changed in their favour."

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Distribution, brand-building, and product development have been hugely democratised and digitised, Popli added. "Digital-first (D2C) models bypass legacy retail, use data to spot micro-niches, and scale fast with great performance marketing in place. Add to that mix the abundance of startup capital. In fact, D2C opportunities attract hundreds of entrants and sharp, niche-first challengers who are laser-focused and fast-moving can crush the Goliaths".

Iran's successful military strategies

While the United States calculated that getting rid of the Supreme Leader, aerial firepower, and long-range missiles would end the war very quickly in its favour, what it did not account for fully was Iran’s strategy of using the Strait of Hormuz for a symmetric advantage of geography. The impact of this was felt on the global oil markets, which resulted in higher crude prices and inflation, which drove Trump’s popularity index down to one of its lowest depths. Trump's credibility also took a hit due to his vacillating plans and pronouncements and arrogance.

The other reasons that went in Iran’s favour included its ability to prolong the war and win a psychological advantage, desertion of support by NATO and European allies which America took for granted, attacks by Iran on US military sites of ally nations in the Gulf region like Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, inability of the US to keep errant Israel in check, underestimation of Iran's hidden military assets of missiles and drones and even the miscalculation that getting rid of the Iranian Supreme Leader will give rise to a popular uprising by the people.

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Iran has demonstrated courage, the ability to take risks, innovative thinking, and preparedness for the long haul. These lessons will be useful for the next generation of Indian David and Goliath consumer brands.

