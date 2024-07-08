With Shala Pravesh Utsav in Jashpur, Chhattisgarh CM sets the tone for education reforms

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai changed the tradition by relocating the state-level Shala Pravesh Utsav from Raipur to the tribal-dominated Bagiya village in Jashpur, demonstrating a commitment to ensuring quality education reaches the remotest corners of the state.

He initiated a statewide massive plantation drive with the message "Ek Paed Maa Ke Naam" given by PM Modi, urging civil society members to participate in this noble cause.

His vision includes ensuring girl children receive high school education by providing them with bicycles as part of the program.

He interacted with a student who developed a robotics model at one of the Atal Tinkering Labs in a Jashpur government school, appreciating the vocational education efforts in this remote district. He emphasized the importance of skilling and vocational education for the future generation.

The CM personally engaged in a pre-vocational activity by making pottery with the students.

He highlighted the importance of elementary education in local languages as outlined in NEP 2020, discussing dual-language books in Sadri, a language spoken in the area. Under his instructions, work on books in 18 local languages and dialects has been completed.

He directed the School Education Department to organize Mega PTMs as envisaged in NEP, a first for government schools. He stressed the crucial role of parents in children's education.

He was impressed by the students' work in the summer camp and announced that, as per NEP, such camps would be organized annually in government schools.

To provide significant relief to 10th and 12th-grade students, the state government will conduct two board exams starting this year, in line with NEP's mandate.

HPM's vision of model school PMSHRI is being successfully implemented in CG, with 211 schools being developed in the first phase.

HOM, a former student of these schools, became a teacher during the Shala Pravesh Utsav, offering practical tips and answering students' questions.

He announced plans to make Bagiya and Bandarchua model schools and to establish a residential school for children with special needs.

Madam CM also offered practical advice to children, emphasizing the role of parents, the proper use of gadgets like mobile phones for gaining knowledge, and the importance of safe driving as life is precious.