'Wo badmash aadmi hai...': Farmers leader Rakesh Tikait asks Salman Khan to apologise to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in blackbuck poaching case

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has asked Bollywood actor Salman Khan to apologise to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for the infamous black buck case, which he believes could have serious consequences. This comes after NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by assailants

In a viral video, he said, “This is a matter related to society; if it is, then he should ask for forgiveness.” He urged Salman Khan to visit a temple linked to the Bishnoi community and publicly apologize for his past mistakes. Tikait believes that this act would help restore respect for both Salman and the community.

He warned, "Lawrence Bishnoi is a dangerous man; you never know when he might act against you." Tikait suggested that asking for forgiveness could help prevent any further issues and protect Khan from potential retaliation.

He emphasized that admitting one's mistakes is important for keeping peace in society. Tikait stated that if Khan apologizes sincerely, it would not only help him but also show respect for the Bishnoi community. He added, "If Salman Khan doesn't apologize, we can't predict what someone in jail might do."

In a recent interview with NDTV, Ramesh Bishnoi, the cousin of the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, discussed the feud between Lawrence and Salman Khan. He claimed that after the blackbuck case gained attention and the Bishnoi community condemned Salman, the actor tried to resolve the issue by offering money.

Ramesh stated that Salman brought an empty chequebook to meet with community leaders and asked them to write down any amount they wanted in exchange for dropping the matter. "If we were interested in money, we would have accepted it," Ramesh said.

"Hamara khoon khol raha tha uss waqt (Our blood was boiling at that time), said Ramesh. He further said that Lawrence already came from a well-off background as his family owned 110 acres of land in India and didn't need any kind of extortion.

