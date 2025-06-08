'Won't be suspended': Goa CM overturns health minister's suspension order against GMCH CMO 

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday overruled Health Minister Vishwajit Rane's decision to suspend a senior doctor at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), amid growing criticism of the minister's conduct. "I have reviewed the issue at Goa Medical College and held discussions with the Health Minister," the chief minister said. "I want to assure the people of Goa that Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar will not be suspended.”

"The State Government and our dedicated medical team remain fully committed to ensuring the highest standards of healthcare for every citizen. We also appreciate the tireless efforts and invaluable service of our doctors, who continue to save lives," Sawant added.

The assurance came a day after Rane ordered the suspension of GMCH's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar, citing “arrogant behaviour" towards a patient. The action came after a complaint by a senior journalist, who alleged that his mother-in-law was denied treatment in the casualty ward on a public holiday.

Rane's intervention, which occurred during a surprise visit to the hospital, was widely criticised on social media and by members of the Indian Medical Association. Facing backlash, Rane issued a statement defending his decision but acknowledged the tone of his communication. “Yes, as the health minister, I did intervene and I accept that my tone and words could have been more measured. I take full responsibility for how I communicated, and I assure you such an approach will not be repeated,” he said.

However, he stood by his action. “What I will not apologise for is standing up for a patient who was denied care,” Rane added, stressing that he acted in the interest of a helpless elderly woman. “Doctors hold a noble position in society, but when arrogance seeps into duty, when compassion is replaced with indifference, it is my responsibility to take action.”

The GMCH, located at Bambolim near Panaji, is Goa’s largest government hospital with over 1,000 beds and caters to patients from neighbouring regions as well. The minister said his action stemmed from concern that a senior citizen, in pain and needing daily injections, was turned away despite the ward being under low patient load at the time.

Rane’s move, however, triggered a sharp response from the medical fraternity, with many seeing it as an overreach. The Goa CM’s intervention on Sunday appears aimed at diffusing the standoff and reaffirming institutional support for the state’s medical professionals.



