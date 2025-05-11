After the end of the India-Pakistan conflict, in which the Pakistan Army aggressively used Turkish drones, author Rahul Pandita suggested that India needs to seriously work on drones as he said that is the "future of modern warfare". "Now if I see some video of ‘4 IIT boys create the world’s cheapest drone in Ber Sarai’, I swear I will send you a Hatf myself. Go and work (seriously) on drones now. That is the future of modern warfare," he wrote on X.

The comment came as India faced an unprecedented wave of drone-based attacks across its western border, with Pakistan deploying swarm and kamikaze drones at a scale never seen before in the subcontinent. According to the Indian military, over 300-400 drones breached Indian airspace at 36 locations between Leh and Sir Creek on the intervening night of May 8–9. Indian air defence units, using a combination of kinetic and electronic warfare, brought down a large number of these UAVs.

"This conflict marked the first drone warfare exchange between nuclear-armed states," said Capt Shashank, a former Indian Army officer. "It highlights a shift toward long-range, technology-driven engagements, where stealth, electronic warfare, and advanced avionics are critical."

Military officials said the intrusions included Turkish-origin Songar drones and Chinese-manufactured Byker YIHA III kamikaze UAVs, some aimed at civilian areas like Amritsar. "Initial analysis indicates that the drones carried high-explosive payloads intended to inflict maximum damage on innocent civilians,” a defence official said as per PTI. The Indian Air Force (IAF) and Army responded by deploying their layered air defence systems, including the Akash missile system, which intercepted and destroyed multiple incoming threats.

An official in the military establishment told the news agency that while drones, as a means of non-contact warfare, have played a key role in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and Russia-Ukraine war, it is seemingly the "first time" that drones have been used on such a large scale when seen in the context of India and Pakistan.

The Akash system, developed by DRDO and manufactured by Bharat Dynamics and BEL, was described as "instrumental" in the interception effort, defence officials told ANI. With the ability to track 64 targets and engage 12 at once, its speed, accuracy, and radar-guided kill systems proved critical across sectors from Punjab to Kashmir.

Capt Shashank noted that while India has made significant progress since 2019 with the induction of Rafale jets and the S-400 system, major gaps remain. "We must prioritise indigenous development of a robust military-industrial complex to reduce dependence on imports. This includes AI-driven warfare, cyber capabilities, and drone tech to counter evolving threats while maintaining strategic autonomy."

Forensic examination of drone debris is underway. Military authorities confirmed the use of loitering munitions, armed UAVs, and coordinated incursions along both the International Border and Line of Control. "Pakistan employed UCAVs, drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions, and fighter aircraft to target civilian areas and military infrastructure," said Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during a joint briefing with Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

The Ministry of Defence added that multiple armed drones targeted religious sites and civilian zones through the night, but Indian forces "remain vigilant and committed to defending the sovereignty of the nation."



