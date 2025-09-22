'World has moved on, we are stuck': Mohandas Pai slams 'primitive' airport frisking

Mohandas Pai, chairman of Aarin Capital, on Monday criticised the state of airport security checks in India, calling them "antiquated" and "primitive."

"Great product, walk through fast but get stuck in physical security. Very antiquated primitive process where there is manual frisking. The world has moved on with use of new X-ray machines but we are stuck. Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Pl order New Machine based freaking of passengers and luggage. This is a shame," Pai wrote on X.

His comments came in response to a post by former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who praised the DigiYatra programme. "I have been using @DigiYatraOffice for the last several months. It is phenomenal! No paper work. Leaves the developed world far far behind," Kant had said.

DigiYatra is a digital initiative that uses facial recognition technology to enable passengers to enter airports, clear security, and board flights seamlessly without physical boarding passes or identity verification. The system, already deployed at several major airports, aims to reduce waiting times and paper use, offering faster processing through dedicated e-gates.