World's largest container ship MSC IRINA to mark historic docking at Vizhinjam, setting South Asia record

On the morning of June 9, the world’s largest container ship, MSC IRINA, will dock at Vizhinjam International Seaport, marking a historic moment for Indian maritime history. This is the vessel’s maiden visit to a South Asian port, and its arrival signals Vizhinjam’s readiness to host the biggest names in global shipping.

The MSC IRINA, recognised as the world’s largest container ship by TEU capacity, is slated to remain berthed at Vizhinjam until June 10. This milestone comes just weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially dedicated the port to the nation on May 2.

With a staggering capacity of 24,346 TEUs, the MSC IRINA stretches 399.9 metres in length and 61.3 metres in width — nearly four times the length of a standard FIFA football field. Designed to transport high container volumes between Asia and Europe, the ship exemplifies logistical scale and engineering prowess.

“This vessel will be making its maiden visit to a South Asian port, highlighting Vizhinjam's capabilities in handling Ultra-Large Container Vessels (ULCVs),” the media note said. Vizhinjam has already played host to other Icon-class vessels such as MSC Türkiye and MSC Michel Cappellini, reinforcing its emergence as a vital node in global maritime trade.

Launched in March 2023 and setting sail on its maiden voyage a month later, MSC IRINA sails under the Liberian flag. Its design includes energy-efficient features capable of reducing carbon emissions by up to 4%, underscoring its alignment with modern environmental standards. The vessel also holds the distinction of surpassing the previous record-holder, OOCL Spain, by 150 TEUs.

The MSC IRINA is engineered to stack containers up to 26 tiers high, a design that pushes the limits of cargo capacity and port infrastructure. Its docking at Vizhinjam is not just a feat of logistics, but a statement of the port’s rising stature in international shipping and its commitment to sustainable maritime practices.