'Yoga is not merely...': PM Modi's top quotes from Yoga Day speech in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Kolkata, describing yoga as a force that connects people across nations and generations while urging people to make it a part of everyday life.

Addressing participants gathered in Kolkata and millions joining the celebrations across India and the world, Modi said June 21 had become the day of the world's largest collective celebration, with yoga uniting people across geographical boundaries.

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"From different corners of the globe, extraordinary images of yoga are arriving. The whole country, the whole world, looks connected - and that is the true power of yoga. Yoga unites everyone, yoga brings everyone together," he said.

‘Yoga is not merely a means of physical exercise’

Emphasising the broader significance of yoga, Modi said it goes far beyond physical fitness.

"Yoga is not merely a means of physical exercise. Yoga is not limited to any one age group. In India, we know and have seen that yoga is a light in human life, a union with consciousness and energy."

Referring to this year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", he said yoga offers a path to remain healthy, energetic and active even as people grow older.

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‘Age should not reduce human potential’

Modi said the idea behind healthy ageing was to ensure that advancing years do not limit human capability.

"When we speak of 'Yoga for Healthy Aging,' it means that we can work to ensure that age does not reduce human potential."

Setting ambitious goals for personal well-being, he added: "Our target must be to be more flexible at 40 than we were at 20. Our target must be to be more energetic at 50 than we were at 30. Our target must be to be more resistant to lifestyle diseases at 70 than we were at 50."

According to the Prime Minister, yoga helps improve flexibility, sustain energy levels, reduce stress and keep lifestyle diseases at bay.

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‘Balance is the foundation of yoga’

Drawing from the Bhagavad Gita, Modi underlined the importance of balance in life.

Quoting Lord Krishna, he said: "Yukta ahara viharasya, yukta cheshtasya karmasu, Yukta swapnavabodhasya, yogo bhavati dukhaha."

Explaining the verse, Modi said, "Balance is the foundation of yoga. Balance is also the foundation of our lives."

He noted that modern lifestyles often suffer from imbalance and said yoga teaches people how to live in a more disciplined and harmonious manner.

‘Yoga is essential for a better future of the world’

Modi said yoga contributes not only to physical well-being but also to mental health and global harmony.

"This awareness becomes a source of peace in our lives, and it also opens the path to world peace."

"That is why yoga today is not only essential for our personal lifestyle, but it is also a necessity for a better future of the world," he added.

Praise for Bengal’s yoga legacy

Speaking from Kolkata, Modi highlighted Bengal's contribution to yoga and spirituality, recalling figures such as Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Swami Vivekananda, Maharshi Aurobindo, Lahiri Mahasaya and Rabindranath Tagore.

He said being in Bengal on Yoga Day was special because it was a land that had played a major role in taking yoga's message to the world.

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Modi also praised the "Yoga of Cleanliness" and the "Swachhata Se Swagat" initiative undertaken in the state, calling it an inspiration for the country.

‘Yoga should not be confined to one day’

Calling for year-round participation, Modi urged people not to limit yoga to annual celebrations.

"Let us pledge that yoga will not be limited to just one day, yoga will not be confined to just one program. We will make yoga a part of our lives, a part of our families, and a part of future generations."

He also highlighted the "Yoga 365" initiative, under which a 100-day online yoga programme was organised. According to Modi, more than three million people from 130 countries participated in the programme.

A message for a healthier society

Concluding his address, Modi said a healthy society was essential for a stronger and more prosperous nation.

"When society is healthy, the nation becomes more capable, more prosperous, and more confident," he said, before ending with the prayer: "Sarve bhavantu sukhinah, sarve santu niramayah."

The Prime Minister extended his greetings to people across India and the world on International Yoga Day and reiterated yoga's role in promoting individual well-being and human unity.