Yogi Adityanath's key meet with RSS today, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak to attend

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will today meet RSS joint general secretary Arun Kumar at his residence in Lucknow, India Today reported on Wednesday. Among the leaders likely to attend the meeting are Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, BJP state unit chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, and organisational general secretary Dharmapal Singh.

The crucial meeting comes two months after Yogi's meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Bhagwat met Yogi Adityanath in June, days after the saffron party suffered a setback in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting also comes weeks after reports of rift between Yogi and his two deputies - Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. Initially, while there were murmurs of some changes in the state leadership, things went quiet after Maurya's meeting with JP Nadda in Delhi. Later, Maurya, who was absent in some meetings, started attending the Cabinet meetings called by Yogi.

Ahead of the meeting with the RSS leader, Maurya once again praised the chief minister. He lauded Yogi, emphasising the unwavering commitment of the current government to both devotion to Lord Ram and patriotism. He said the BJP-led UP government is firmly following in the footsteps of the late Kalyan Singh, a revered leader and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Maurya's remark was aimed to dispel rumours of any political differences within the party. This is the second public remark by Maurya praising Yogi in the past few days. Speaking at an event in Mirzapur on Sunday, Maurya said that there was no other Chief Minister like Yogi Adityanath in the entire nation.

The buzz of differences between Yogi and Maurya became louder after the former said the organisation was bigger than the government. Some other leaders also complained that the officers were not listening to them and the party workers were being harassed by the officers and police.

