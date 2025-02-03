'Your lies may be intended politically, but...': Jaishankar blasts Rahul Gandhi for claim on US visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday refuted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claim that the government sent him to the US to secure an invitation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony. Calling the statement a "falsehood," Jaishankar clarified that his visit to the US in December 2024 was for diplomatic engagements with the Biden administration.

"Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi deliberately spoke a falsehood about my visit to the US in December 2024," Jaishankar posted on X. "I went to meet the Secretary of State and NSA of the Biden Administration. Also, to chair a gathering of our Consuls General. During my stay, the incoming NSA-designate met with me."

— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 3, 2025

Jaishankar asserted that no discussion took place regarding an invitation for Modi, pointing out that the Prime Minister does not attend such events. "It is common knowledge that our PM does not attend such events. In fact, India is generally represented by Special Envoys," he stated, adding that Rahul Gandhi’s "lies may be intended politically, but they damage the nation abroad."

The remarks came after Gandhi, while addressing the Lok Sabha during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, claimed that Jaishankar made multiple visits to the US for the sole purpose of securing an invitation for Prime Minister Modi. "When we talk to the United States, we would not send the Foreign Minister three-four times to get an invitation for our Prime Minister," Gandhi said, linking his statement to the government's economic policies.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also countered Gandhi’s claims, challenging him to provide evidence. "The Leader of the Opposition cannot make such serious, unsubstantiated statements. This is about the relationship between two countries," Rijiju said, adding that Gandhi should clarify the source of his claim.