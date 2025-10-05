'You’re done with all the Jhaadu–pocha, bartan–kapde…' NRI’s viral video on India sparks online reactions

An Indian man based in the United States has started a conversation online after posting a funny but relatable video comparing life abroad with life in India. The clip, shared on Instagram by user “Factual Anil in Actual US,” mixes humour with honesty about the everyday struggles of immigrants and why returning home is not always as simple as it seems.

Advertisement

The video comes with a caption that reads, “POV: You’re done with all the jhaadu–pocha, bartan–kapde… and still don’t wanna go back. Abroad chores = 100 reasons to complain, but India’s chaos = 1000 reasons to stay away.”

In the clip, Anil is seen mopping floors, washing dishes and folding clothes, showing how living abroad often means doing everything on your own without household help. He then lists a set of reasons that make many Indians abroad hesitate to return, flashing words like “pollution, bad infrastructure, workload, huge debt, unemployment, low income, high expenses and quality of life.” The video ends with a simple line: “So keep calm and do your kaam.”

Advertisement

After the video went viral, several users shared their own experiences and opinions.

One user wrote, “I am in India right now after living abroad for 15 years. My analysis, Indian values are not the same as 15 years ago. Lack of empathy, and love is all I can see at this moment. People fighting for super minor reasons, road rage everyday. Some good people are still there but rare to find. Home doesn't feel home anymore because people in that home have changed.”

Another person commented, “U r missing an important point..women’s safety and freedom.”

But not everyone agreed with the criticism. Some netizens felt the post unfairly targeted India. One user wrote, “I wish you can never come back to India …. Even when you want that will be best for you. Good luck with your second grade citizenship in US.” Another said, “Why would you insult your own country? Atleast they don’t kick you out whenever they feel like it. Waking up in a country where no one wants you, vs going back home where your family and parents can’t wait to see you. You may have 100 reasons to complain, but will have 100000 to go back.”