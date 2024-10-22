scorecardresearch
Bomb threat tally to flights crosses 50: 23 IndiGo, 13 Air India, 12 Akasa Airlines & 11 Vistara flights receive threats

This wave of threats follows yesterday's incidents where 30 domestic and international flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats

In a concerning trend, Fresh threats have been issued to 12 Akasa and 13 Indigo flights, as the series of bomb threats to flights continue. Today's tally, i.e., October 22, has crossed 50. The new threats are issued to the following flights:

Akasa airline:

  1. QP - 1142
  2. QP - 1153
  3. QP - 1324
  4. QP - 1378
  5. QP - 1386
  6. QP - 1431
  7. QP - 1451
  8. QP - 1503
  9. QP - 1563
  10. QP - 1608
  11. QP - 1612
  12. QP - 1822

IndiGo flights:

  1. 6E - 17
  2. 6E - 196
  3. 6E - 214
  4. 6E - 297
  5. 6E - 318 
  6. 6E - 323
  7. 6E - 381
  8. 6E - 394
  9. 6E - 399
  10. 6E - 403 
  11. 6E - 455
  12. 6E - 433
  13. 6E - 419

Earlier today, a series of bomb threats aimed at domestic airlines continued on Tuesday, affecting a total of 10 IndiGo flights, 13 Air India, and 11 Vistara flights. The incidents have raised alarms and prompted swift action from the airlines and authorities.

The other flights that received threats from IndiGo included:

  1. Flight 6E 164, operating from Mangaluru to Mumbai
  2. Flight 6E 75, operating from Ahmedabad to Jeddah
  3. Flight 6E 118, operating from Lucknow to Pune
  4. Flight 6E 67, operating from Hyderabad to Jeddah
  5. Flight 6E 18 operating from Istanbul to Mumbai
  6. Flight 6E 83 operating from Delhi to Dammam
  7. Flight 6E 77, operating from Bengaluru to Jeddah
  8. Flight 6E 12 operating from Istanbul to Delhi
  9. Flight 6E 65, operating from Kozhikode to Jeddah
  10. Flight 6E 63, operating from Delhi to Jeddah

Passengers aboard these flights were safely disembarked, and the airline confirmed that standard operating procedures were followed in response to the threats.

IndiGo reassured its customers, stating, "At IndiGo, the safety and security of our customers and crew remains paramount in all facets of our operations. We worked closely with the relevant authorities, and standard operating procedures were followed. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this situation may have caused our customers and appreciate their understanding."

Additionally,13 Air India flights were reported to have received similar threat messages around 3:15 PM. The affected Air India flights included:

  1. AI 101
  2. AI 103 
  3. AI 105
  4. AI 111
  5. AI 119
  6. AI 121
  7. AI 127
  8. AI 129
  9. AI 137
  10. AI 143
  11. AI 149 
  12. AI 153
  13. AI 155

Meanwhile, in the latest, 11 Vistara flights have also received bomb threats. They are:

  1. UK 17
  2. UK 21
  3. UK 23
  4. UK 25
  5. UK 107
  6. UK 27
  7. UK 122
  8. UK 124
  9. UK 155
  10. UK 272
  11. UK 508

This wave of threats follows yesterday's incidents where 30 domestic and international flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats. Notably, three Jeddah-bound IndiGo flights were diverted to alternate airports in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

As authorities continue to investigate the source of these threats, airlines are reinforcing their security protocols to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. 

Published on: Oct 22, 2024, 4:33 PM IST
