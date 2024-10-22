Bomb threat tally to flights crosses 50: 23 IndiGo, 13 Air India, 12 Akasa Airlines & 11 Vistara flights receive threats

In a concerning trend, Fresh threats have been issued to 12 Akasa and 13 Indigo flights, as the series of bomb threats to flights continue. Today's tally, i.e., October 22, has crossed 50. The new threats are issued to the following flights:
Akasa airline:
IndiGo flights:
Earlier today, a series of bomb threats aimed at domestic airlines continued on Tuesday, affecting a total of 10 IndiGo flights, 13 Air India, and 11 Vistara flights. The incidents have raised alarms and prompted swift action from the airlines and authorities.
The other flights that received threats from IndiGo included:
Passengers aboard these flights were safely disembarked, and the airline confirmed that standard operating procedures were followed in response to the threats.
IndiGo reassured its customers, stating, "At IndiGo, the safety and security of our customers and crew remains paramount in all facets of our operations. We worked closely with the relevant authorities, and standard operating procedures were followed. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this situation may have caused our customers and appreciate their understanding."
Additionally,13 Air India flights were reported to have received similar threat messages around 3:15 PM. The affected Air India flights included:
Meanwhile, in the latest, 11 Vistara flights have also received bomb threats. They are:
This wave of threats follows yesterday's incidents where 30 domestic and international flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats. Notably, three Jeddah-bound IndiGo flights were diverted to alternate airports in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
As authorities continue to investigate the source of these threats, airlines are reinforcing their security protocols to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.
