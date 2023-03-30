17 Delhi-bound flights diverted as heavy rains lash national capital

As many as 17 Delhi-bound flights were diverted on Thursday evening after thunderstorms with rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR, including Patel Nagar, Rajiv Chowk, Safdarjung and Lodhi Road. President House, India Gate, Delhi Cantonment and Budha Jayanti Park also received light rains, according to the weather department.
According to reports, eight of these 17 flights have been diverted to Lucknow, another eight to Jaipur and one to Dehradun.
Meanwhile, as heavy rains lashed the city, several airlines took social media to inform passengers about the changes in flight schedules due to the bad weather. Passengers have been asked to stay tuned for further developments from official sources.
Flyers too took to social media platforms to share the chaotic situation due to the heavy rains.
Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of New Delhi and South Delhi, the weather department said, adding strong wind may damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops.
The weather department warned that partial damage to vulnerable structures may be caused due to rain coupled with strong winds.
The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 17.8 degrees Celsius, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.
According to the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 pm stood at 170, which falls in the moderate category.
In a similar instance on Wednesday, as many as nine flights were diverted from the Delhi airport to Jaipur due to bad weather in the national capital.
Light rain and thunderstorm lashed the national capital in the evening on Wednesday under the influence of a western disturbance affecting northwest India.
(With PTI inputs)
