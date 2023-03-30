17 Delhi-bound flights diverted as heavy rains lash national capital

As many as 17 Delhi-bound flights were diverted on Thursday evening after thunderstorms with rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR, including Patel Nagar, Rajiv Chowk, Safdarjung and Lodhi Road. President House, India Gate, Delhi Cantonment and Budha Jayanti Park also received light rains, according to the weather department.

According to reports, eight of these 17 flights have been diverted to Lucknow, another eight to Jaipur and one to Dehradun.

Meanwhile, as heavy rains lashed the city, several airlines took social media to inform passengers about the changes in flight schedules due to the bad weather. Passengers have been asked to stay tuned for further developments from official sources.

#WeatherUpdate (30th Mar'23) : Thunderstorm

#WeatherUpdate (30th Mar'23) : Thunderstorm

with rain is likely to affect Delhi (DEL), our departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) March 30, 2023

#6ETravelAdvisory : Flight departures and arrivals are likely to be impacted due to bad weather in #Delhi. Please do check your flight status before leaving for the airport. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 30, 2023

Flyers too took to social media platforms to share the chaotic situation due to the heavy rains.

@JM_Scindia sir,Airindia flight no 687 from Mumbai to Delhi has been diverted to and and landed at Jaipur due to inclement weather at Delhi airport.I request you to Please ensure our safe arrival there at Delhi and also ensure we are given all facilities here. — Ashit Bhushan (@BhushanAshit) March 30, 2023

Do we lack skills to plan airport development considering bad weather/ flight delay conditions@DelhiAirport @JM_Scindia @Pib_MoCA

No place to stand at Delhi Airport. I don't want to go social, but people sitting at the top should know the pain of normal citizens@ndtv @ZeeNews — Harsh Kumar Singh (@harshsingh1982) March 30, 2023

All flights diverted from Delhi due to bad weather. Currently we landed in jaipur and waiting. — nikhil chawla (@Hmm_India) March 30, 2023

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of New Delhi and South Delhi, the weather department said, adding strong wind may damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops.

The weather department warned that partial damage to vulnerable structures may be caused due to rain coupled with strong winds.

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 17.8 degrees Celsius, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

According to the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 pm stood at 170, which falls in the moderate category.

In a similar instance on Wednesday, as many as nine flights were diverted from the Delhi airport to Jaipur due to bad weather in the national capital.

Light rain and thunderstorm lashed the national capital in the evening on Wednesday under the influence of a western disturbance affecting northwest India.

(With PTI inputs)

