11 dead in Indore after temple floor collapses during Ram Navami celebrations

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that 11 people have died in Indore after the floor covering a well at a temple sank during Ram Navami celebrations on Thursday. The incident took place in Shri Beleshwar Temple in Sneh Nagar area of the city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to express his condolences. “Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM @ChouhanShivraj Ji and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families,”he said.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, calling it an unfortunate incident said that a rescue operation is underway. “10 people were rescued safely while nine are trapped and will be rescued. Efforts are underway to rescue other people," he said.

The Chief Minister’s Office said that they were in constant contact with the Indore district administration.

The covering of the well collapsed while worshippers were standing on it inside the temple. As per eyewitness accounts, around twp dozen people were standing on the stepwell at the time of the incident.

Nearly 30-35 devotees fell into the well after the accident at Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple, said Indore Police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar citing eyewitness accounts.

After the well covering collapsed, people gathered around the temple to look for their family members who had gone to the temple to pray at the time of the tragedy.

Kantibhai Patel, president of Patel Nagar Residents Association, said no ambulance reached the spot for an hour even after authorities were alerted about the accident.

