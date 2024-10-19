50 hoax calls, multiple flight diversions, and the costly fallout

The Indian aviation sector is currently facing a severe crisis, grappling with over 50 bomb hoax calls in the past week. On October 19 alone, more than 20 such calls targeted domestic flights, including those operated by IndiGo, Akasa Air and Vistara.

Industry experts highlight the significant financial implications of these hoaxes. For instance, an Airbus A321neo operating a Delhi to Hyderabad route — covering approximately 1,200 km — consumes between 5,750 litres and 6,500 litres of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), translating to a cost of approximately Rs 6.32 lakh to Rs 7.15 lakh per flight.

If a bomb threat forces the aircraft to divert after an hour of flight, the additional fuel burned could amount to Rs 5.82 lakh to Rs 7.72 lakh. When factoring in operational and compensatory costs, the total losses from such incidents could soar into the millions of rupees.

The financial burden becomes even more pronounced when considering international flights. In the event of a diversion, airlines can incur close to half a million dollars solely for fuel. Beyond fuel costs, miscellaneous expenses can significantly inflate the total financial impact.

The recent diversion of an Air India flight due to a bomb hoax has incurred an estimated financial impact of Rs 30-40 lakh. This figure includes the cost of burning around 15,000 litres of fuel during the diversion (approximately Rs 16.5 lakh), emergency landing fees and ground services in Iqaluit (between Rs 5-7 lakh).

Additional expenses, including passenger compensation, accommodation for delays, and crew overtime, could add another Rs 10-15 lakh, depending on the duration of the disruption and the need for re-screening procedures.

Officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation told Business Today TV that they are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Home Ministry to apprehend those responsible for these calls. Airlines are worried that if this issue remains unresolved, it could lead to chaos during the festive season in India.

“Airlines are the victims of these hoax calls. Investigative agencies must develop a mechanism to trace the origin of these calls as swiftly as possible. Those responsible for making these calls need to be apprehended if we are to curb this menace,” Jitendra Bhargav, an aviation analyst, emphasised.

Earlier this week, Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu had said that opinions are being sought from all quarters for changes to rules and regulations to ensure strict action in such cases.

According to reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs has taken up a proposal from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security for a five-year imprisonment for those who are charged in hoax bomb threat cases. The MHA is consulting the Law Ministry for amendments to Aircraft Act, 1934 and Aircraft Rules, 1937.

What the law says

In India, making hoax bomb calls is treated as a serious criminal offense. Legal actions can include:

Imprisonment: Offenders may face up to three years in prison under Section 353 of BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) for causing public mischief, or up to two years under Section 351 of BNS if the threat is made anonymously.

Fines: Significant financial penalties can accompany imprisonment, covering the costs incurred by emergency services responding to the threat.

Severe consequences under UAPA: If deemed an act of terrorism, offenders could face life imprisonment under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.