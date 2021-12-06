7 airports of total 8 under PPP run by Adani Enterprises: Govt

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has leased out eight airports under Public-Private Partnership (PPP), of which seven airports are managed by Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh (retd) said in the Rajya Sabha today.

"So far, Airports Authority of India (AAI) has leased out eight airports namely, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru for Operations, Management and Development under Public-Private Partnership (PPP). Out of these, seven airports viz. Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru are managed by M/s Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL)," Gen Singh (retd) said in a written response to Rajyasabha member K Somaprasad.

On whether the operation of Trivandrum airport has been initiated fully by Adani Trivandrum International Airport Limited (ATIAL), the minister said in accordance with terms of the Concession Agreement, ATIAL has commenced the management, operation and development of the airport from October 14, 2021.

The Adani Group had forayed into the airport's sector in 2019. In February 2020, the company signed the Concession Agreement (CA) for three airports and subsequently commenced operations in Mangaluru International Airport (Mangaluru) on 31st October 2020, Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (Lucknow) on 2nd November 2020 and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (Ahmedabad) on 7th November 2020. Adani Airports will operate, manage and develop all six airports for 50 years.

