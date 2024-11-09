AI Express to add more international flights, plans to add 110 planes by Mar 2025: Report

Air India Express is focusing on expanding its network by connecting smaller cities and towns with major metros, as well as launching new international routes, according to senior airline officials.

Following the recent merger with AIX Connect, the airline now has a fleet of around 90 aircraft, with plans to grow this number to over 110 by the end of the current fiscal year. The airline also aims to expand its reach to 55 destinations by March 2025, as part of a broader strategy aligned with the Air India Group’s goals. In addition to strengthening its domestic network, Air India Express plans to add more international routes, including new destinations like Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand.

Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express, emphasised that the airline’s primary focus will be on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, which he sees as key drivers of growth. He noted that the largest segment of the market is the metro-to-non-metro travel route.

“The regional short-haul international network will mainly operate from smaller cities to destinations in the Gulf, Middle East, Southeast Asia, and eventually South Asia. In the future, we may even explore the Far East,” Singh said.

He also highlighted that the airline’s network strategy is closely integrated with the overall Air India Group strategy. As part of its efforts to consolidate its airline business, the Tata Group has merged AIX Connect with Air India Express, and the integration of Vistara into Air India is expected to be completed next week.

Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer of Air India Express, confirmed that the airline is considering flights to Bangkok and Phuket, with services to Bangkok likely operating from Tier 2 cities, and services to Phuket potentially departing from metro hubs.

Looking ahead, the airline may also explore new destinations in Malaysia, Hong Kong, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries. However, Garg emphasised that the airline intends to remain focused and not spread itself too thin.

“We want to focus on connecting Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets with major metros, providing seamless connectivity between our domestic operations and the long-haul, full-service international side of the business,” Singh said.

(With inputs from PTI)