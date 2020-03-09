Air Asia offers domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 999

Air Asia has launched its 'Big Sale" for domestic flights. As part of this sale scheme, flyers can buy flight tickets with fares starting from just Rs 999. However, international flights won't be getting any cheaper as this sale only applies to domestic flights.

Air Asia has daily flights to Mumbai, Siliguri, Bengaluru, and Guwahati. Apart from these, there are flights for Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Goa, Srinagar, Pune, Indore, Chandigarh, Ranchi, Kochi, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad. Flyers can buy on sale for trips planned from any of these cities.

The interested parties need to hurry though, as the discount on fares is only applicable to those tickets purchased before March 15, 2020. Under the Air Asia sale, flyers can travel till July 1, 2021. So if someone is planning a trip for next Holi they can buy the tickets now and enjoy the discount.

One can book a flight ticket from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi to Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai at Rs 2,999. Flight ticket from Delhi to Bagdogra International Airport (IXB) in Siliguri will cost Rs 2,599. Air Asia flight ticket from Delhi to Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) in Bengaluru will cost Rs 2,999.

Air Asia flight's weekly frequency from Delhi are - Chennai 3x, Hyderabad 3x, Kolkata 3x, Goa 4x, Srinagar 4x, Pune 3x, Indore 2x, Ranchi 2x, Chandigarh, Jaipur 1x, Kochi 1x, Ahmedabad 1x, Mumbai 5x, Bagdogra 3x, Bengaluru 3x, and Guwahati 4x.

Air Asia is a low-cost airline which has its headquartered near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The airlines started its operations in India in 2013. The airline is known for pioneering low-cost travel in Asia.

