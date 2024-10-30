scorecardresearch
Business Today
Aviation
Air India cancels multiple flights on India-US route due to aircraft shortage

The cancellations will affect flights scheduled between November and December 2024.   

Air India has cancelled several flights between India and the US due to shortage of aircraft. The cancellations will affect flights scheduled between November and December 2024.   

An Air India spokesperson said that a reduction in the operational fleet has led to limited cancellations through the end of December. 

Passengers impacted by the cancellations have been notified and offered rebooking options, including free date changes or full refunds.  

The airline has apologised for the inconvenience caused and assured customers of efforts to minimise disruptions.

Published on: Oct 30, 2024, 10:38 PM IST
