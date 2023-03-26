Air India, Nepal Airlines planes almost collide mid-air; 3 air traffic controllers suspended

On Friday, a major tragedy was averted when an Air India and a Nepal Airlines aircraft came close to collision mid-air but the warning systems alerted the pilots whose timely action prevented the disaster.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has suspended three employees of the air traffic controller department for "carelessness", news agency PTI reported quoting CAAN spokesperson Jagannath Niroula as saying.

The report revealed that on Friday morning, an Airbus A-320 aircraft of Nepal Airlines coming to Kathmandu from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and an Air India plane coming to Kathmandu from New Delhi almost collided.

The Air India aircraft was descending from 19,000 ft while the Nepal Airlines aircraft was flying at an altitude of 15,000 ft at the same location, Niroula said. After it was shown on the radar that the two aircraft were in proximity, the Nepal Airlines aircraft descended to 7,000 ft, thereby avoiding a major tragedy, the spokesperson said.

The Civil Aviation Authority has formed a three-member probe committee to investigate the matter, the report added further.

The CAAN has suspended the three officers, who were in charge of the control room at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, Air India has not issued any comments on the matter so far.

(With PTI inputs)

