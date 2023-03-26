Physics Wallah caught in controversy as ex-teachers cry on camera, deny charges of Rs 5 cr bribe

A video of three former teachers of the edtech startup Physics Wallah recently went viral on social media where they were seen crying over 'false allegations' of bribery and internal politics.

Addressing the management and students in the video, they said that allegations of them being paid Rs 5 crore as a bribe were completely baseless and they quit Physics Wallah because its atmosphere was no longer conducive to learning or teaching.

The three have claimed that Physics Wallah’s chemistry teacher Pankaj Sijairya falsely accused them of taking bribes from rival platform Adda247 to quit Physics Wallah.

Tarun Kumar, Manish Dubey, and Sarvesh Dixit have reportedly resigned from the edtech startup over their differences with founder Alakh Pandey.

After quitting the startup, the three professors launched their own YouTube channel named 'Sankalp.' Challenging Physics Wallah, the three teachers on their channel claimed that the organisation's main emphasis of providing good, affordable education eventually shifted after it became bigger.

The teachers further explained the reason behind leaving Physics Wallah. In the video shared on YouTube, they said that they were abiding by the vision of the edtech startup but situations changed and they felt that they were no longer aligned with the organisation.

They also claimed that Physics Wallah had been trying to strike their YouTube channel, despite the fact that they had completed the course before quitting the platform.

The video garnered huge views as some of the users claimed that it is a ‘staged’ act and they are doing it to get popularity. Netizens also criticised the former teachers' decisions to speak in public as it was distasteful to do that.

Physics Wallah was started by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari in 2016. It is the only profitable edtech start-up in the country. The company made a profit of Rs 98.2 crore in FY22. The startup prepares students for competitive engineering and medical entrance examinations. The application and website were reportedly created by the two co-founders in 2020.

Also Read: Physicswallah acquires UAE-based edtech start-up; plans to expand to MENA region

Also Read: Amazon MiniTV unveils trailer of upcoming show on unicorn PhysicsWallah