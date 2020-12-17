Air India offers 50% discount on base fare to senior citizens for domestic flights

Air India has some good news in store for senior citizens this new year. The national carrier is offering a 50 per cent discount on the base airfare for its domestic flights to senior citizens. Fliers above the age of 60 will get to avail this discount offered by the state-run airline.

Air India has posted the criteria for this offer on its official website and has clearly stated that only those who fulfill them will be allowed to avail this offer. An official Air India notification reads, "The tickets should be booked for a senior citizen of Indian nationality, permanently residing in India and should have attained the age of 60 years on the date of commencement of journey."

The offer is only applicable for tickets purchased for select booking classes in the Economy cabin. People interested should note that the offer does not mean a 50 per cent discount on the ticket price but only on the base fare. The total price of a ticket includes other charges apart from base fare.

According to the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), airfare potentially includes the airline fuel charge, common user terminal fee, airport and/ or user development fees taxes, passenger service fees, and any other applicable convenience charges.

To avail this offer, eligible fliers will have to present a valid photo ID with their date of birth written on it. Other than this they will also have to present a voter's ID card, driving license, passport or the senior citizens' ID card issued by Air India.

"In case the relevant ID/documents are not presented at the time of check-in or at the boarding gate, the basic fare will be forfeited and the tickets will become non-refundable," the website mentions.

Passengers wanting to avail the offer would have to book their tickets three days before the departure. The offer won't apply to any children travelling with the eligible senior citizens, but Air India does offer a discount for one infant.

Also read: Air India gets reprieve in UK court over $17.6 million lease payments