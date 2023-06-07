Air India plane for passengers stuck in Russia takes off from Mumbai with food, essentials

Tata Group-owned Air India has sent a replacement plane to ferry 216 passengers and 16 crew members stuck in Magadan, Russia.

On Tuesday, Air India flight AI173 developed a 'technical issue' with one engine and was forced to make an emergency landing in Magadan, Russia. The aircraft is currently undergoing safety checks.

The carrier took to Twitter to share the updates and said that the aircraft operating the ferry flight will take all passengers and crew to San Francisco on June 8.

“Our ferry flight AI195 from Mumbai (BOM) to Magadan, Russia (GDX) is now airborne, and is expected to arrive at GDX at 0630 Hours (local time) on 08 June 2023,” Air India tweeted.

“An Air India team is on board the flight to provide any support that the passengers and staff at GDX may require. The ferry flight is carrying essentials in addition to a sufficient amount of food to cater to all passengers on the onward flight scheduled from GDX to San Francisco (SFO). The aircraft operating the ferry flight will take all passengers and crew onward to San Francisco on 08 June 2023,” it added.

It has also set up a dedicated, round-the-clock hotline: +91 124 264 1427 to facilitate quicker updates to those concerned about passengers in Magadan.

Earlier in the day, the airline, in a statement, said that the passengers are being provided all support on the ground and will be provided an alternate option to reach their destination.

“We engaged with the local authorities at GDX that extended all cooperation and support upon the flight’s arrival at GDX. Given the infrastructural limitations around the remote airport, we can confirm that all passengers were eventually moved to a makeshift accommodation, after making sincere attempts to accommodate passengers in hotels locally with the help of local government authorities," the airline said in a statement.

The airline said that they had to make makeshift accommodation arrangements for the passengers at Magadan. However, it didn't share any passenger details.

It added that Air India does not have any Air India staff based in the town of Magadan or in Russia, and hence all “best possible” ground support was provided in this “unusual circumstances” through the round-the-clock liaison with Consulate General of India in Vladivostok, Ministry of External Affairs, local ground handlers and Russian authorities.

"The ferry flight would be carrying food and other essentials for the passengers. All of us at Air India are concerned about the passengers and staff and are making every effort possible to operate the ferry flight as soon as possible, and to ensure the health, safety, and security of all while they wait," the carrier said in its statement.

Important Update regarding AI 173 Delhi to SFO pic.twitter.com/DibzwCoGU4 — Air India (@airindia) June 7, 2023

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is tracking the situation very closely, the ministry said this morning, noting that it is in constant touch with the airline, Civil Aviation Ministry said. The Ministry also said it had been told by AI that some passengers had been housed in a school building near the airport.

US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said American citizens were likely on the flight as well but he could not confirm the number.

"It was a flight bound for the US so it is, of course, likely there are American citizens... We are continuing to monitor the situation," he said.

