BYJU'S introduces AI models into educational offerings; check details here 

Edtech company BYJU'S unveiled three new transformer models on Wednesday, signaling its commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to modernise its educational offerings. The models aim to improve the quality of services provided by BYJU'S and streamline the learning and personalization experience for students.

The first model, named Badri, is a predictive AI model designed to identify instances where learners may struggle to understand specific concepts. By proactively offering recommendations to address knowledge gaps, Badri supports continuous learning for students.

MathGPT, the second specialized model, assists students in solving math problems by providing understandable analogies and visual aids. It aims to simplify complex mathematical concepts and guide students through problem-solving.

The third model, TeacherGPT, acts as an AI-powered assistant, offering personalized guidance to learners and even grading their responses.

One notable feature of BYJU'S AI model is its ability to contextualize instruction based on students' interests, making the learning process more engaging. For example, if a student is passionate about cricket, the AI model can use cricket analogies to explain complex concepts effectively, the company claimed.

BYJU'S emphasised that its transformer models, part of the "Wiz" suite, have undergone extensive training using the vast data generated by its student base. With an accuracy rate of approximately 87 per cent, the models have been calibrated to align with the respective curriculum boundaries, the edtech major claimed.

Dev Roy, Chief Innovation and Learning Officer at Byju's, highlighted the company's careful optimisation of the models to control costs and ensure effective operation.

He said, "We believe BYJU’S WIZ will usher in a new era ofpersonalized learning, taking a significant leap forward in the way we educate our future

generations. Its launch is a definitive event in our constant endeavor to teach students not just ‘what to learn’ but also ‘how to learn.”

BYJU'S plans to integrate these transformer models into various aspects of a student's journey on its platform. Badri will assess a student's learning progress based on their consumption habits, providing personalized recommendations and tests tailored to each individual.

The company noted that BYJU'S is also developing its own large language models. The company said that it recognises the significant influence of generative AI services in the edtech industry, exemplified by OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard. Failure to leverage AI to enhance educational services could potentially render some edtech companies obsolete.