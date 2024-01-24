scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Aviation
Air India to pay Rs 1.10 crore fine for flouting safety norms

Feedback

Air India to pay Rs 1.10 crore fine for flouting safety norms

DGCA said the action was taken after a voluntary safety report from an Air India employee, alleging safety violations by the airline on some of the long-range, terrain-critical routes.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The regulator carried out a detailed probe after receiving a voluntary safety report from an airline employee alleging safety violations The regulator carried out a detailed probe after receiving a voluntary safety report from an airline employee alleging safety violations

The DGCA has slapped a Rs 1.10 crore penalty on Air India for flouting safety rules.

The aviation regulator said that the action was taken after a voluntary safety report from an Air India employee, alleging safety violations by the airline on some of the long-range, terrain-critical routes.

"Pursuant to the receipt of a voluntary safety report from an airline employee alleging safety violations of flights operated by Air India on certain long range terrain critical routes, DGCA conducted a comprehensive investigation into the alleged violations,” the regulator said in a statement.

“Since the investigation prima facie revealed non-compliance by the airline, a Show Cause Notice was issued to the Accountable Manager of Air India Limited. The response to the Show Cause Notice was duly examined with respect to the laid down stipulations under the relevant statutory provisions and the performance limits stipulated in critical documentations laid down by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM),” the DGCA statement read.

"Since the said operations of the leased aircraft were not in line with regulatory/OEM performance limits, DGCA has initiated enforcement action and imposed a penalty of Rs. 1.10 crore on M/s Air India," the statement further read.

Published on: Jan 24, 2024, 1:53 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement