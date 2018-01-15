AirAsia offers domestic tickets with base fare of Rs 99, international flight for base fare of Rs 1499

A couple of days ago IndiGo Airlines offered tickets for as low as Rs 899 as part of their New Year sale. Following IndiGo is AirAsia that's now offering tickets for as low a base fare as Rs 99 for select domestic routes. The offer is valid for tickets to seven cities - New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ranchi and Kochi.

While the base fare from Ranchi to Bhubaneshwar is Rs 99, bringing the ticket price to as low as Rs 466, tickets from Bengaluru to Hyderabad is being offered at Rs 883 around early-March, with Rs 299 as base fare.

The offers are available till January 21 and are applicable on tickets till July 31.



AirAsia is also offering promotional prices for international flights, with a base fare as low as Rs 1,499. The offers are available for tickets from 10 Indian cities to countries in the Asia Pacific. The destinations include Sydney, Kuala Lumpur, Melbourne, Singapore, Auckland, Bali and Bangkok.

These promotional offers are available only on AirAsia mobile app and its site. AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia Berhad and these offers are valid across all of AirAsia network.

AirAsia manages operations across multiple Indian cities including Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune, Tiruchirappalli, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Imphal, Bagdogra, Srinagar, Bhubaneswar, and Ranchi.

Like IndiGo and AirAsia, GoAir and Vistara had also launched promotional sales recently.