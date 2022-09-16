Akasa Air adds Delhi as its sixth destination; flights to start from October 7

India's newest airline Akasa Air today announced Delhi as the sixth destination on its network, adding to its existing network of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai and Mumbai. The newly commenced flights on the Delhi-Bengaluru and Delhi-Ahmedabad routes will start on October 7, 2022. The airline has also announced additional daily flights on the Ahmedabad-Bengaluru route also commencing from October 07, 2022. Akasa Air is expected to have crossed 250 flights per week by October 10, 2022, along a total of nine routes.

The airline said that one new aircraft is added every 15 days, and very soon the fifth aircraft will be put into operation. "Akasa Air’s fleet size will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft," the airline added.

Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder, and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, "Elated to have added our national capital, New Delhi, to our fast-growing network. With our fifth aircraft coming into operations shortly, we will achieve the milestone of 250 flights per week soon. Apart from flights between Delhi and Bengaluru, we further augment our network between Bengaluru and Ahmedabad by adding the 2nd frequency between this route. In addition, we also announce another new route, Delhi - Ahmedabad - Delhi with very convenient timings, all effective 7th October.”

Also read: Air India data breach: Login ids, passwords of airline's B2B customers compromised

Also read: 'We are hiring': Air India, IndiGo, Vistara and AirAsia announce fresh jobs - check vacancies