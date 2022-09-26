Akasa Air adds two more routes to its network, will now fly to 8 cities. Check details

Akasa Air has added Guwahati as the seventh and Agartala as its eighth destination. The airline foraying further into the eastern cities of India has also announced additional daily flights on the Bengaluru-Chennai route that will commence from October 21, 2022. Akasa Air has a total of eleven non-stop routes along eight cities including - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, and Agartala from October 21, 2022. Furthermore, the airline expects to cross the 300 weekly flights mark by the end of its summer schedule.

Akasa Air co-founder and chief commercial officer Praveen Iyer said, "We are excited to announce the addition of Agartala and Guwahati as our latest destinations. Guwahati is the gateway to Assam and Agartala is one of the fastest growing cities in the region, and we are pleased to enhance air connectivity to provide a boost to the immense potential of the region's aviation, industrial, and tourism prospects. Apart from flights between Bengaluru and Agartala, we further augment our network between Bengaluru and Chennai by adding a 5th frequency between this route.”

During the festival season of Dussehra and Durga Puja, Akasa Air’s Café Akasa is offering a special festive menu celebrating the cherished flavours of the east. The month-long festive menu is available until October 31 and features Cholar Dal, Radhaballavi, Amshatto Khejur Chutney and Puran Potli Tart. In the words of the Indian airline, the special menu is in line with the brand’s philosophy of offering a warm, friendly, and inclusive experience to all its customers.

