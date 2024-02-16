Akasa Air expands its operations to Doha as first international destination, services to start from Mar 28

Low cost airline Akasa Air on Friday announced the launch of its international operations, with Doha, the capital of Qatar, as its inaugural international destination. The services are set to commence on March 28. Akasa Air will operate four non-stop flights weekly, connecting Mumbai and Doha, thereby enhancing air connectivity between the two nations.

This strategic move makes Akasa Air the first Indian airline to venture into international operations within 19 months since its inception.

Bookings for these international flights are now open through various channels, including Akasa Air's official website, mobile apps, and leading online travel agencies, with return fares starting at Rs 29,012.

The induction of Doha into its air route map underscores the airline’s commitment to connect India with key global destinations, thereby giving a significant boost to trade and tourism between both countries.

The announcement comes amid Akasa Air's rapid growth within India, having launched operations just last year. With a focus on affordability and customer experience, the airline has quickly gained traction in the domestic market.

The choice of Doha is strategic, considering its status as an important economic hub and one of the busiest air transit points in the region. Additionally, the number of Indians living and working in Qatar is significant. Therefore, the new flight route is not only expected to facilitate better travel options for business and leisure but also provide a reliable and affordable travel alternative for the Indian diaspora in Qatar.

Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO, Akasa Air said, “We are delighted to announce our international operations with the launch of our first destination - Doha, to our growing network. The introduction of four flights a week, connecting directly with Mumbai, a key Indian commercial hub, will cater to a diverse set of travellers from the two countries, facilitating tourism,commerce and strengthening bilateral ties."

"Akasa is built on a solid foundation of reliability, service excellence and the highest standards of safety in global aviation. We are proud of our remarkable growth since inception, which is also a testimony of the sheer potential of the Indian aviation industry. Our foray into Qatar marks the next phase of growth as we continue our journey towards becoming one of the world’s top 30 airlines by the turn of this decade”, he added.

Alongside expanding its destinations, Akasa Air has also been investing in fleet augmentation and modernization to ensure smooth handling of international operations.

